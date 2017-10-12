Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Expects to be ready for regular season

Porzingis (hip) remains questionable for Friday's preseason matchup against the Wizards, but says he'll be ready for the regular-season opener next Thursday, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Porzingis was held out of Monday's exhibition with soreness in his right hip and has yet to return to practice this week, which he believes is a result of overcompensating from a previous ankle injury. That being said, Porzingis doesn't believe it's especially serious and expects to be ready for the start of the regular season next Thursday against the Thunder. His availability for Friday's preseason finale, however, remains very much in the air, so continue to monitor his status over the next few days.