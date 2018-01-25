Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Expects to play Thursday
Porzingis (knee) said he's feeling better and expects to play in Thursday's matchup with the Nuggets, Steve Popper of The Record reports.
Porzingis is still officially listed as questionable and is expected to test everything out during shootaround before another update is provided on his eventual availability. That said, Porzingis himself seemed confident in his ability to return, so it appears he may be trending more towards probable at this point. Look for another update shortly, though all signs are currently pointing to Porzingis returning from a one-game absence.
