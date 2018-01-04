Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Feels fatigued after Wednesday's loss

Porzingis admitted after Wednesday's 121-103 loss to the Wizards that he's feeling fatigued after having to carry the offensive load for the Knicks for the past month while Tim Hardaway (leg) has been sidelined, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports. "I'm tired, I'm tired, I'm so tired right now,'" Porzingis said. "I have one day to rest my legs and get back and play better and have more energy and try to bring the team's energy up. We're in a tough stretch. The mental part doesn't help at all. When it's mentally tough, you don't have it in you."

Porzingis' diminished effectiveness the last few games would seemingly support the idea that he's exhausted, as he was limited to just 16 points on 5-for-13 shooting -- including only two points in the second half -- on Wednesday. Since returning to action Dec. 21 following a two-game absence due to a knee injury, Porzingis is averaging 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.0 three-pointer in 34.0 minutes per game while shooting a lowly 36 percent from the field. That production shouldn't result in season-long owners removing Porzingis from their lineup, but the 22-year-old doesn't look like an especially strong option in daily formats at the moment. With Hardaway targeting a return at some point in January, Porzingis could get the support he desperately needs before long.