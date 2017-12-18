Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Game-time decision Monday
Porzingis (knee) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Hornets, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Porzingis is expected to test his knee at Monday's shootaround, but it appears that the Knicks will wait until just before tip-off to decide whether or not he will return to action after missing the team's last game Saturday. Those hoping to include Porzingis in Monday's lineups will want to check for final confirmation on his status before finalizing any plans.
