Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Goes cold during loss

Porzingis recorded 12 points (3-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT) and five rebounds across 32 minutes during a 110-89 loss to the Celtics on Tuesday.

After two consecutive outings in which he scored more than 30 points, Porzingis cooled off in a big way. Against good defensive teams, Porzingis could struggle like this at times this season considering he is by far the biggest offensive threat on the team, and teams will therefore be focused on guarding him. Expect him to have a much better game against the lousy Nets defense.