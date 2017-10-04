Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Goes for 15 in preseason loss
Porzingis tallied 15 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 115-107 loss to the Nets.
With Carmelo Anthony gone, Porzingis is expected to be the centerpiece of New York's offense, and he looked the part in Tuesday's matchup. Although he started the evening a bit cold, his charges into the paint look as aggressive as ever. The outlook for the team is bleak, but Porzingis should be a productive fantasy option every night he takes the floor.
