Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Goes through full practice
Porzingis (elbow) went through a full practice Friday, Steve Popper of The Record reports.
The Knicks held Porzingis out of Wednesday's game against Orlando due to bursitis in his right elbow, but the fact that he was cleared for a full session Friday is certainly an encouraging development. Porzingis, who donned a brace on the elbow at practice, still technically remains questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings, though coach Jeff Hornacek said he expects Porzingis to play.
