Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Has illness, doesn't practice Saturday
Porzingis (ankle) did not practice Saturday due to an illness and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic, Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reports.
Porzingis was already day-to-day with an ankle injury, so an illness certainly doesn't help his cause when it comes to playing Sunday. Regardless, more word on his status should emerge after Sunday's morning shootaround. If he's unable to give it a go, expect the likes of Kyle O'Quinn, Lance Thomas and Michael Beasley to see extended run.
More News
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Day-to-day with ankle injury•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't return Wednesday with ankle sprain•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Available to return following ankle injury•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 22 points in Monday's loss•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Hopeful to play Monday•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...