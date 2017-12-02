Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Has illness, doesn't practice Saturday

Porzingis (ankle) did not practice Saturday due to an illness and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic, Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reports.

Porzingis was already day-to-day with an ankle injury, so an illness certainly doesn't help his cause when it comes to playing Sunday. Regardless, more word on his status should emerge after Sunday's morning shootaround. If he's unable to give it a go, expect the likes of Kyle O'Quinn, Lance Thomas and Michael Beasley to see extended run.

