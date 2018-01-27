Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Has mediocre 19-point outing on Friday
Porzingis tallied 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three blocked shots in 28 minutes during Friday's 107-85 win over the Suns.
Porzingis' three blocked shots saved his stat line from a fantasy perspective, as the rest of his output was simply average when you consider Porzinigis' role as the centerpiece of New York's offense. Enes Kanter has been stealing a lot of thunder down under and the return of Tim Hardaway has further dimmed Porzingis' ability to explode for big numbers. This has resulted as a downtick in price in DFS formats which is giving Porzingis additional value. He's still one of the Knick's best players to target in all fantasy formats.
