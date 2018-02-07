Play

Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Heads to locker room Tuesday

Porzingis had to be helped to the locker room after suffering an apparent knee injury in Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Porzingis landed awkwardly after throwing down a dunk and immediately went down. He was in obvious pain and had to be helped to the locker room. The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but expect an update once the Knicks provide more information.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories