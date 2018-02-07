Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Heads to locker room Tuesday
Porzingis had to be helped to the locker room after suffering an apparent knee injury in Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Porzingis landed awkwardly after throwing down a dunk and immediately went down. He was in obvious pain and had to be helped to the locker room. The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but expect an update once the Knicks provide more information.
