Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Heads to locker room with knee injury

Porzingis went to the locker room with an apparent knee injury during Thursday's game against the Nets and should be considered questionable to return, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear how serious the injury is at this time. If he misses the remainder of the game, he should be considered day-to-day moving forward until further notice.

