Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Held to 19 in loss

Porzingis posted 19 points (7-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 119-97 loss to the Rockets.

Porzingis posted his second-lowest scoring total this season as he had a difficult time getting anything going against a stalwart Houston frontcourt, He was harassed by the Rockets all evening and appeared to look out of his natural rhythm for most of the game. As the number one fantasy option of the Knicks, he can't be benched for one bad game, although the Knicks will certainly have their share of struggles as the season moves forward. A great rebounder with a good low-post game, he'll look to bounce back Friday against the Suns.