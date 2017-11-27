Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Hopeful to play Monday

Porzingis (back) is optimistic he'll be able to play Monday against the Trail Blazers, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Porzingis missed Saturday's game in Houston while dealing with lower-back tightness, but with three full days to rest since he last played Friday against the Hawks, the big man looks to have made some improvement. He appears to be hurting less than fellow frontcourt starter Enes Kanter, who has been sidelined the last two games with back spasms. Kanter is also optimistic about playing Monday, but if he can't go, Kyle O'Quinn would draw the start at center alongside Porzingis. MIchael Beasley, who scored a season-high 30 points against the Rockets, would head back to a more limited role off the bench in the event Porzingis suits up.