Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Leads team in scoring again

Porzingis finished with 25 points (7-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 29 minutes during Monday's 107-85 victory over the Clippers.

Porzingis was dominant again Monday, filling the box score in an easy victory. After a sub-par performance in his last outing, he was back to it, continuing his stellar start to the season. Something to watch for owners however, is that his efficiency has dropped off over the last four games. He has shot 34 percent from the floor, on a team-high 73 field-goal attempts. This will obviously not stick, but his hot start is probably something that was just a short sample.