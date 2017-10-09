Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Leaves game with sore right hip

Porzingis left Sunday's preseason game with a sore right hip and will not return.

Porzingis had posted six points and four rebounds in 16 minutes before he exited Sunday's contest. It doesn't appear to be anything too serious, but the Knicks will likely provide an update on their young star following the exhibition. It wouldn't be surprising if New York elected to keep Porzingis out of Monday's game against Houston as a precautionary measure.