Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Leaves practice with sore knee Thursday
Porzingis left Thursday's practice early with a sore right knee, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
It doesn't sound like anything overly serious, but Porzingis is currently receiving treatment on the knee and is sitting out team scrimmages. The Knicks will likely be as cautious as possible with one of their most talented players, so it wouldn't be surprising if he was limited the rest of the week. The Knicks preseason opener is slated for Tuesday against the Nets and look for Porzingis to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis ahead of that contest.
