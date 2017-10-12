Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Limited in Thursday's practice
Porzingis (hip) was limited to participating in the non-contact portions of Thursday's practice, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Porzingis' limited availability Thursday would suggest that he will not be available for Friday's preseason finale against the Wizards, as the Knicks likely want to take a cautious approach with their star player. Porzingis did say that he'll be ready for the start of the regular season, however, and with a week off between now and their debut against the Thunder, there is no reason to believe that the big man won't be ready to go.
