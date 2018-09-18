Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Meeting with team doctors this week

Porzingis (knee) will meet with team doctors this week, Steve Popper of Newsday reports. General manager Steve Mills stated, "We'll have some medical evaluations of [Porzingis] this week and we'll start to develop what the right plan is for him to come back. We're not going to do anything that jeopardizes the future of this franchise and we're going to be consistent and stay true to that."

The continued sentiment from management is that this season is "a time focused on player development", indicating there will be no rush to bring back Porzingis, who tore his ACL in early February. It's possible a more specific timeline will emerge after he meets with team doctors. From a fantasy perspective, the murkiness of the situation makes it tough to determine where to draft Porzingis, who averaged 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.9 threes last season. Even when he returns, it's possible he sees limited minutes and takes frequent nights off.