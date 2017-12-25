Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Misses five free-throws in loss
Porzingis tallied 22 points (6-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-14 FT), 7 rebounds and five blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 105-98 loss to Philadelphia.
Porzingis struggled from both the field and the charity stripe Monday, as the Knicks fell to the 76ers. He never really got things going on the offensive end, and has failed to shoot over 43 percent since returning from injury. His five blocked shots were a welcome sight for owners, but they will be hoping he can turn his slump around in the next game against the Bulls.
