Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out at least 10 months

Porzingis, who underwent surgery on his torn left ACL on Tuesday, is expected to miss at least 10 months, Dan Feldman of NBC Sports reports.

While a relatively long time, a 10-plus month recovery period is nothing out of the ordinary for a torn ACL. Optimistically, he could return in the middle of December 2018, though it would not be surprising if the organization opted to keep their prized young player out a bit longer for precautionary reasons. Prior to suffering the injury, Porzingis was having a career year, posting 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.