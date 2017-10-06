Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out for rest Friday
Porzingis will take Friday's game against the Wizards off for rest, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
With Carmelo Anthony now on the Thunder, Porzingis is seemingly the team's No.1 option. For that reason, they'll likely want to keep him as fresh as possible for the regular season, hence Friday's rest day. In his stead, Lance Thomas, Doug McDermott and Michael Beasley are all candidates to absorb some minutes at power forward.
