Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Friday vs. Wizards

Porzingis (hip) won't play during Friday's preseason finale against the Wizards, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Holding Porzingis out is seemingly precautionary, as coach Jeff Hornacek believes the big man will be healthy Monday. As a result, Porzingis should be expected to play during the team's regular season opener.

