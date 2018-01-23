Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Tuesday with 'twisted' knee

Porzingis is out for Tuesday's contest against the Warriors due to a "twisted" knee he suffered during Monday's practice, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.

The Knicks are officially calling Porzingis' injury "left knee irritation", which doesn't imply that it's a serious concern. Regardless, with him and Kyle O'Quinn (calf) both ruled out, coach Jeff Hornacek will have to delve deeper into his frontcourt depth than expected. That could result in Michael Beasley drawing a start and seeing extended run, making him a strong DFS option. Lance Thomas, Doug McDermott and Willy Hernangomez could also see expanded roles.