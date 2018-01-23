Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Tuesday with 'twisted' knee
Porzingis is out for Tuesday's contest against the Warriors due to a "twisted" knee he suffered during Monday's practice, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.
The Knicks are officially calling Porzingis' injury "left knee irritation", which doesn't imply that it's a serious concern. Regardless, with him and Kyle O'Quinn (calf) both ruled out, coach Jeff Hornacek will have to delve deeper into his frontcourt depth than expected. That could result in Michael Beasley drawing a start and seeing extended run, making him a strong DFS option. Lance Thomas, Doug McDermott and Willy Hernangomez could also see expanded roles.
More News
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 18 in Friday's win•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Posts six blocks in Wednesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Drops game-high 26 in Monday's win•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Records fifth double-double in loss•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 24 in Wednesday's 2OT loss•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 29 points in 38 minutes•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...