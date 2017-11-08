Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Wednesday vs. Magic

Porzingis (ankle/elbow) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Magic, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.

Porzingis is dealing with both a sprained ankle and a bruised elbow, so with their star big man a bit banged up, the Knicks have opted to rest him in an effort to get him back to full strength. With Porzingis out, look for Doug McDermott to potentially move over to the power forward position and see an increased role, while guys like Lance Thomas or Michael Beasley could see more playing time as well. Porzingis will have another few days off for rest prior to Saturday's tilt with the Kings.