Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Posts six blocks in Wednesday's loss

Porzingis provided 21 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, six blocks, and three steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 105-99 loss to the Grizzlies.

Porzingis finished one swat shy of matching his career high, and he swiped three steals or more for the second time in the last three games. Moreover, Porzingis has scored at least 20 points in five of the last six contests, showing that while he may be growing a little tired as the season rolls on, he's not out of gas just yet.