Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Practices Wednesday

Porzingis (knee) will go through practice Wednesday, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.

Porzingis has missed the past two games due to knee soreness. The fact that he's going through practice Wednesday is a good sign for his potential availability Thursday, when the Knicks face off against the Celtics. Porzingis should be considered tentatively questionable for that contest, with more word on his status likely emerging following that day's morning shootaround. If he's unable to play once again, Michael Beasley will seemingly continue being the main beneficiary. Beasley is averaging 26.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks over the past two games.