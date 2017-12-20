Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Practices Wednesday
Porzingis (knee) will go through practice Wednesday, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.
Porzingis has missed the past two games due to knee soreness. The fact that he's going through practice Wednesday is a good sign for his potential availability Thursday, when the Knicks face off against the Celtics. Porzingis should be considered tentatively questionable for that contest, with more word on his status likely emerging following that day's morning shootaround. If he's unable to play once again, Michael Beasley will seemingly continue being the main beneficiary. Beasley is averaging 26.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks over the past two games.
More News
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out Monday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Game-time decision Monday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out vs. OKC•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Remains questionable for Saturday's game•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Status for Saturday uncertain•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Will not return Thursday•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...