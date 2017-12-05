Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Probable for Wednesday

Porzingis (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

After a two-game absence with the ankle sprain, Porzingis is on track to return for Wednesday's home game, and his status should become more official after the team's morning shootaround. With Porzingis' return, Michael Beasley will likely return to his role off the bench, while Lance Thomas is expected to see reduced minutes after seeing an extended frontcourt role in the Latvian's absence.