Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Progresses to sprinting

Porzingis posted two pictures Thursday on his personal Instagram account that featured him sprinting on an outdoor track, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Porzingis' posts were likely an attempt to set the record straight regarding where he stands in his recovery from his mid-February surgery to repair his ACL after coach David Fizdale relayed earlier in the day that the big man was merely doing only light running at this point. The images of Porzingis sprinting illustrate that he has in fact made progress from the activity he was able to do in training camp, but the Knicks probably won't have a clear timeline for his return until he's able to able to practice again. It's uncertain when Porzingis will be able to transition his rehab back to on-court work, making it real possibility that he'll be sidelined for the entire 2018-19 season.