Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable for Thursday

Porzingis (knee) went through a limited practice Wednesday and is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Steve Popper of the Record reports.

Porzingis was surprisingly ruled out for Tuesday's contest with what was listed as left knee irritation and it's clearly still somewhat of a concern if he wasn't able to go through a full practice Wednesday. The Knicks are also headed into a back-to-back set and there's a chance they opt to take a cautious approach and keep Porzingis sidelined for a second straight game. He'll remain questionable for now, though if he does sit out, Michael Beasley would be in line for another start after posting 21 points, four rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes Tuesday.