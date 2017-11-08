Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable for Wednesday

Porzingis is dealing with a bruised elbow and is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Porzingis likely picked up the injury during Tuesday's win over the Hornets and it now brings his availability into question for Wednesday's contest. He'll likely receive treatment throughout the afternoon and then test out the elbow during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his status. That said, continue to monitor his status up until tip off.