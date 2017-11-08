Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable for Wednesday
Porzingis is dealing with a bruised elbow and is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
Porzingis likely picked up the injury during Tuesday's win over the Hornets and it now brings his availability into question for Wednesday's contest. He'll likely receive treatment throughout the afternoon and then test out the elbow during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his status. That said, continue to monitor his status up until tip off.
More News
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 28 points Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores career-high 40 points in Sunday's win•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Will play Sunday vs. Pacers•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Doesn't practice Saturday, probable Sunday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Dominance continues Saturday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Will play Friday vs. Suns•
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...