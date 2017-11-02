Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable Friday with illness
Porzingis did not practice Thursday due to an illness and is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
The Knicks don't seem too concerned with their star player's health, but it's still a situation worth monitoring heading into Friday's matchup. Expect an update on Porzinigis' status to come following the team's shootaround in the morning.
