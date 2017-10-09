Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Quiet in preseason loss
Porzingis tallied six points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three blocks across 15 minutes in Sunday's 117-83 loss to the Nets.
The Knicks are capping Porzingis' minutes to keep him fresh and ready for the regular season. Since his role as the face of the franchise is set in stone, there's little incentive to play him and risk an injury. Porzingis remains the only Knick that is a must-start in all fantasy formats regardless of the matchup.
