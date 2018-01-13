Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Records fifth double-double in loss
Porzingis tallied 17 points (6-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), ten rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocked shots in 36 minutes during Friday's 118-108 loss to the Timberwolves.
Porzingis posted a decent stat line despite a below-average shooting night. While he shot three-for-five from beyond the arc, he shot an overall 31.5 percent from the floor on Friday. Porzingis has had his share of struggles in recent weeks and has fallen a bit out of favor in DFS formats with record lows in salary and ownership. While the face of the Knocks franchise can't be faded entirely, the recent stat lines indicate a bit of a course correction for Porzingis' output. He's still a solid play in weekly leagues, but in DFS play he's become a bit more matchup-dependent.
