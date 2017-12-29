Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Records six stuffs in loss

Porzingis provided 18 points (6-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and six blocks across 34 minutes in Thursday's 119-107 loss to the Spurs.

The big man was a dominant force in the paint once again, equaling his season high in blocks and bringing his total over the last three games to an impressive 14. Porzingis has also hauled in between five and nine rebounds in the last five contests and continues to serve as a prolific multi-category producer, as he's scored at least 18 points in eight of 10 December games as well.