Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Remains questionable for Saturday's game

Porzingis (knee) remains questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Thunder.

Porzingis departed Thursday's game against the Nets after putting up 13 points and four assists in 18 minutes, and while the team is considering him day-to-day, the big man did state after Thursday's game that his knee was not in significant pain. Of course, the Knicks won't take any chances with Porzingis, and they'll wait until Saturday's shootaround to give him a more thorough evaluation.