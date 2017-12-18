Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out Monday

Porzingis (knee) will not play Monday against Charlotte.

The Knicks deemed Porzingis a game-time call due to soreness in his left knee, and they'll ultimately play it safe and hold him out for a second straight contest. The Knicks are off Tuesday and Wednesday before a Thursday/Friday back-to-back, so Porzingis should have a good chance to return to action Thursday night against Boston. Look for Michael Beasley, who scored 30 points in Saturday's win over Oklahoma City, to again step into a much larger role, offensively.