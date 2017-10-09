Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out Monday
Porzingis (hip) will not play Monday against Houston, Ian Begley of ESPN New York reports.
As expected, the Knicks will exercise caution with Porzingis, who departed Sunday's game against Brooklyn with soreness in his right hip. Consider the big man day-to-day in advance of Friday's preseason finale against Washington.
More News
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Will undergo examination Monday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Quiet in preseason loss•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Leaves game with sore right hip•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Back in action Sunday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out for rest Friday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Goes for 15 in preseason loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...