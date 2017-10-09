Play

Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out Monday

Porzingis (hip) will not play Monday against Houston, Ian Begley of ESPN New York reports.

As expected, the Knicks will exercise caution with Porzingis, who departed Sunday's game against Brooklyn with soreness in his right hip. Consider the big man day-to-day in advance of Friday's preseason finale against Washington.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball