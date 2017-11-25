Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out Saturday with back tightness
Porzingis (back) will not play Saturday against the Rockets, Steve Popper of The Record reports.
This is the first we've heard of the issue, and the Knicks won't take any chances with Porzingis, who will also be joined in street clothes by Enes Kanter. As such, Kyle O'Quinn, Doug McDermott and Willy Hernangomez should each see tangible bumps in playing time Saturday. Consider Porzingis day-to-day until further notice.
More News
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 28 points Friday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Leads team in scoring again•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Dominates in easy victory•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Will play Saturday vs. Kings•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Goes through full practice•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Wednesday vs. Magic•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...