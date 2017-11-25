Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out Saturday with back tightness

Porzingis (back) will not play Saturday against the Rockets, Steve Popper of The Record reports.

This is the first we've heard of the issue, and the Knicks won't take any chances with Porzingis, who will also be joined in street clothes by Enes Kanter. As such, Kyle O'Quinn, Doug McDermott and Willy Hernangomez should each see tangible bumps in playing time Saturday. Consider Porzingis day-to-day until further notice.