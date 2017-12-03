Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out Sunday vs. Magic
Porzingis (ankle/illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
Porzingis has been dealing with an ankle injury over the last week or so, but added an illness over the weekend as well, so it'll be too much for him to play through. With Porzingis out, Michael Beasley is slated to take over starting power forward duties, making him an intriguing low-cost option for Sunday's DFS slate. Porzingis' next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Pacers, though considering it's a back-to-back, there's certainly a chance he remains sidelined for a second straight game.
