Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out vs. OKC

Porzingis (knee) will not play Saturday against the Thunder, Ian Begley of ESPN New York reports.

Porzingis tweaked the knee during Thursday's win over Brooklyn, a game he departed after playing 18 minutes and putting up 13 points and four assists. The hope was that he'd be able to return after a day off Friday, but the Knicks will play it safe with the goal of getting the big man back for Monday's game in Charlotte. Michael Beasley will move into the starting five in Porzingis' place.