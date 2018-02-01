Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 16 points Wednesday

Porzingis scored 16 points (7-18 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-3 FT) to go with three assists, four rebounds and three blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 103-73 loss to Boston.

For the month of January, Porzingis finished with an average of 20.3 points in 15 games. However, against Boston, it was a so-so night on offense for the forward. After shooting 9-of-12 from beyond the arc in his previous two games, Porzingis only converted on 1-of-5 from three-point range on Wednesday. He will look to regroup as a shooter against Milwaukee on Friday.