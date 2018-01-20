Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 18 in Friday's win
Porzingis scored 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding three blocks, two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 117-115 win over the Jazz.
He had trouble producing against Utah's big, athletic frontcourt of Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors, but Porzingis still came through with multiple blocks for the sixth straight game to help buoy his fantasy value. Look for him to bounce back Sunday against a Lakers squad that has had a lot more trouble containing opposition power forwards.
More News
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Posts six blocks in Wednesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Drops game-high 26 in Monday's win•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Records fifth double-double in loss•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 24 in Wednesday's 2OT loss•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 29 points in 38 minutes•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Feels fatigued after Wednesday's loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...