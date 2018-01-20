Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 18 in Friday's win

Porzingis scored 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding three blocks, two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 117-115 win over the Jazz.

He had trouble producing against Utah's big, athletic frontcourt of Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors, but Porzingis still came through with multiple blocks for the sixth straight game to help buoy his fantasy value. Look for him to bounce back Sunday against a Lakers squad that has had a lot more trouble containing opposition power forwards.