Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 18 points in Wednesday's win
Porzingis had 18 points (8-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 99-88 win over the Grizzlies.
Porzingis returned from a two-game absence caused by an ankle ailment, and though he wasn't efficient, his heavy load of minutes seems to suggest he is totally healthy. The Latvian big man has taken a massive leap this season, to the extent that this actually qualifies as one of his weaker showings through 20 appearances.
