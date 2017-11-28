Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 22 points in Monday's loss
Porzingis produced 22 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 103-91 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Returning from a one-game absence due to lower-back tightness, Porzingis was aggressive enough to overcome a subpar shooting effort. He continues to do an excellent job of earning trips to the charity stripe (and knocking them down), and a healthy Porzingis remains a must-start option across all fantasy formats.
