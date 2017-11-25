Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 28 points Friday
Porzingis scored 28 points (9-18 FG, 4-8 3PT, 6-8 FT) to go along with four rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 36 minutes in Friday's 116-104 loss to Atlanta.
Once again, Porzingis surpassed the 20 point mark. In fact, the forward has only dipped below 20 points in three games this season. Porzingis, who averaged 22.6 points over his last six games, is continuing to build up his status as an elite scorer. On Friday, he was deadly from beyond the arc, sinking 4-of-8 attempts. Porzingis' multi-faceted offensive skills were on full display against Atlanta.
