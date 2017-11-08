Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 28 points Tuesday

Porzingis finished with 28 points (10-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 118-113 win over the Hornets.

Porzingis actually lowered his season average in scoring with Tuesday's effort, which is a testament to the incredible season he's having. He did, however, raise his percentages, as he was hitting 50.0 percent of his looks from the field and 35.7 percent of his looks from three coming into Tuesday. As of right now, he's making a strong case for the Most Improved Player award in both real life and fantasy.