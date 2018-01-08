Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 29 points in 38 minutes

Porzingis accounted for 29 points (9-25 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one blocks in 38 minutes Sunday in New York's win over Dallas.

Leading up to Sunday's matchup in Dallas, Porzingis had been in a New Year's slump. He provided a scoring boost, that the Knicks were in dire need of. He is the top scoring option for the Knicks, that isn't up for debate, but his lack efficiency leaves much to be desired. Porzingis has connected on only 33-percent of his field goal attempts through four games in January. His counting stats make him a strong fantasy option, but his lack of efficiency tends to keep him from reaching an elite level.