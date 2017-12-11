Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 30 points in 38 minutes

Porzingis accounted for 30 points (10-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks in 38 minutes Sunday in New York's win over Atlanta.

Porzingis has posted impressive numbers so far in the 2017-18 season, his first campaign that doesn't include sharing the ball with Carmelo Anthony. The 30 point, eight rebound performance was a return to form for Porzingis, who had been hobbled by an ankle injury in early December. His three-point shooting has been down over his last five games (28.6-percent), likely a result of the recent ankle injury, but he is shooting 38.3-percent from deep on the season. It has been a breakout season for Porzingis in terms of scoring, and his percentages haven't dropped as a result of the increased volume. Fantasy owners should be pleased about that development.