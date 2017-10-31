Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores career-high 38 points in Monday's win

Porzingis totaled 38 points (14-26 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 34 minutes during a 116-110 win over the Nuggets on Monday.

The stellar start to the season continued for Porzingis, who put up a career-high 38 points in the win. He has now scored at least 30 points in five of the team's first six games of the season, and he's doing on 47.8 percent shooting from the field. On top of the massive scoring numbers, Porzingis has also blocked at least two shots in the last three games.