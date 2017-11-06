Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores career-high 40 points in Sunday's win

Porzingis exploded for 40 points (15-24 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, six blocks, and one assist in 38 minutes during Sunday's 108-101 win over the Pacers.

Porzingis finished with career highs in scoring and made field goals, dominating the second half and leading a comeback charge. He's a good bet to take home Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors after pouring in at least 37 points and three blocks in three of the four matchups over the last seven days.